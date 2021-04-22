Starting Sunday, See “Shrek” in Cinemas for Its 20th Anniversary

Starting this Sunday, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Fathom Events will bring Shrek to select movie theaters nationwide for its 20th anniversary. The hilarious and irreverent Academy Award-winning animated classic will be shown on big screens on Sun., Apr. 25 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Wed., Apr. 28 at 7 p.m.; and Thurs., Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. (all times local).

Shrek sparked a motion picture phenomenon and captured the world’s imagination with…the Greatest Fairy Tale Never Told! Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

In addition to feature, audiences will be treated to DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed animated short film, To: Gerard, and the trailer to the studio’s breathtaking new animated feature film, Spirit Untamed.

Tickets are available now at www.fathomevents.com/events/shrek-20th-anniversary or at participating theater box offices. Theaters will be updated regularly, so please check back often. (Theaters and participants are subject to change).