‘The Devil’s Heist’ on VOD Releases on VOD this December

This December, there’ll be hell to pay if you steal from the devil!

After being released from prison, Ted and his associates rob Coven National Bank, later to find out it is owned by Lucifer and the employees are witches.

To add to the misery, the criminals find themselves in the Wasteland, a forbidden outpost on the road to hell, that is controlled by the stone cutters, and who are Lucifers children and have their daddy’s taste for painful retribution.







Bryan Sapphire, Mike Ferguson, Sandra Rosko and Sheri Davis star in a devilish new horror film.

From director Fernando Acevedo, and scripted by Bryan Sapphire and Sophia Louisa Lee, The Devil’s Heist on VOD December 8th from Midnight Releasing.