Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

“The High Note” is Premiering at Home Now

Movies

“The High Note” is Premiering at Home Now

66views
91
10 shares, 91 points

Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands but still aspires to her dream of becoming a music producer.

Things come to a head when Grace’s long-time manager (Ice Cube) presents the singer with a choice that could alter the course of her career, and Grace must choose between playing it safe or listening to her heart in a decision that could change her life forever.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in