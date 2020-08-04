“The King of Staten Island” Starring SNL’s Pete Davidson Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

Scott (SNL’s Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach.

As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar®-winner Maria Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey. When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life.

