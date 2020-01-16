The Lovebirds Trailer

Every happy couple has one moment that defines their relationship. Watch the official trailer for #TheLovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani – In theatres April 3.

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre crime. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.