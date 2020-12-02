“The Mauritanian” Coming Next Year

Sponsor Loading...

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley).

Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir, this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds.

About

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Writers: M.B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani

Based upon the Book: “Guantanamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi

Stars: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch

The Mauritanian will be release February 19th, 2021.