Thriller “The Devil Has a Name” Available on Digital & DVD

Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (David Strathairn) finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multi-national oil company has been polluting his water. But as his crusade against the powers that be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams.

Inspired by bizarre, true events, The Devil Has a Name pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea.

About

The Devil Has a Name

Director: Edward James Olmos

Stars: David Strathairn, Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber, Edward James Olmos, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Alfred Molina, Martin Sheen

Purchase

