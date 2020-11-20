Static Multimedia community

Thriller “The Devil Has a Name” Available on Digital &...

Thriller “The Devil Has a Name” Available on Digital & DVD

Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (David Strathairn) finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multi-national oil company has been polluting his water. But as his crusade against the powers that be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams.

Inspired by bizarre, true events, The Devil Has a Name pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea.

The Devil Has a Name
Director: Edward James Olmos
Stars: David Strathairn, Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber, Edward James Olmos, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Alfred Molina, Martin Sheen

