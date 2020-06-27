Static Multimedia community

'Trolls World Tour' Celebrate Digital Release with "Paralyzed by Smooth Jazz" Clip

‘Trolls World Tour’ Celebrate Digital Release with “Paralyzed by Smooth Jazz” Clip

Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that’s bigger—and louder—than ever before! In Trolls World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony.

When the power-hungry ruler of the Rock Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollkind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!

Trolls World Tour on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray & DVD.



