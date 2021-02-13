Two of Us – Searching for Mado Clip

Loading...

Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building.

They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine’s daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them.

Directed by Filippo Meneghetti

Starring Barbara Sukowa & Martine Chevallier

