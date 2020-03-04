Vivica A. Fox Stars in the Action-Thriller REV Coming to Digital and DVD

An adrenaline-filled action-thriller about the illegal underworld of exotic car thieves, REV arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand May 12 from Lionsgate.

Starring Francisco Filice, Vivica A. Fox, Sean Rey, and Hannah Gordon – and from the director of TV’s “Petrol”

When Mikey’s not racing cars, he’s stealing them all over the city. But after he gets caught boosting a rare ride from a cop’s house, the police force him to go undercover or go to jail. Mikey agrees to join a grand theft ring led by violent, impulsive Charlie, who’d beat Mikey to death if he knew he was an informant. Even worse, Mikey finds himself attracted to Charlie’s girlfriend, Ava, and their passionate encounter sets up a bloody, powerful collision between rage and desperation.