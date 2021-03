Loading...

A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. The film stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe and Quintessa Swindell.

Voyagers will be released in theaters on April 9, 2021.