“Wander Darkly” Opens This Friday, December 11th

Sponsor Loading...

A traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments.

By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together.

Writer-director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

In Select Theaters, On Digital, and On Demand

About

Wander Darkly

Genres: Drama, Thriller

Rating: R

Starring: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant, Vanessa Bayer, Brett Rice, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, James Landry Hébert, Dan Gill, Ethan Cohn, Lamont Thompson

Directed By: Tara Miele

Genres: Drama, Thriller

Rating: R

Release Date: December 11th