Watch ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Special Features Clip

Bring a little kindness home today on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital with over 15 minutes of additional scenes, blooper reel, an all new Daniel Tiger vignette and much more.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Directed by: Marielle Heller

Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster

Inspired by the article “Can You Say. . . Hero?” by Tom Junod

Produced by:

Youree Henley

Peter Saraf

Marc Turtletaub

Leah Holzer

Cast:

Tom Hanks

Matthew Rhys

Susan Kelechi Watson

and Chris Cooper