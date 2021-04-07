Watch First Trailer for “Those Who Wish Me Dead” Starring Angelina Jolie

Loading...

From New Line Cinema comes the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Oscar winner Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” films), Finn Little (“Reckoning”), Aiden Gillen (“Game of Thrones,” “Peaky Blinders”), Medina Senghore (“Happy!”), Tyler Perry (“Vice,” “Gone Girl”), Jake Weber (“Midway,” “Homeland”), and Jon Bernthal (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Wind River”).

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is rated R for strong violence, and language throughout.