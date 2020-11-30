Watch Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in Clip From “Stardust”

Sponsor Loading...

David Bowie is one of the most seminal legends in music history; but who was the man behind the many faces?

In 1971, a 24-year-old fledgling David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) is sent to America to promote his newest record, The Man Who Sold the World. Leaving behind his pregnant wife Angie (Jena Malone), Bowie and his band embark on a makeshift coast-to-coast promotional tour with struggling Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman (Marc Maron).

About

Stardust

Opening in theaters and VOD 25th

Director: Gabriel Range

Starring: Johnny Flynn, Jena Malone, Marc Maron