Watch Kristen Wiig’s Funniest Moments in Bridesmaids

Annie (Kristen Wiig) always gets herself into some crazy but hilarious situations. Watch some of Kristen Wiig’s funniest moments in Bridesmaids!

Thirty-something Annie (Kristen Wiig) has hit a rough patch but finds her life turned completely upside down when she takes on the Maid of Honor role in her best friend Lillian’s (Maya Rudolph) wedding. In way over her head but determined to succeed, Annie leads a hilarious hodgepodge of bridesmaids (Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper) on a wild ride down the road to the big event. Bridesmaids Unrated is a must-own comedy packed with hilarious and outrageous footage not seen in theaters!

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Lucas, Jill Clayburgh, Rebel Wilson, Michael Hitchcock, Terry Crews, Kali Hawk, Tim Heidecker, Jon Hamm, Carnie Wilson, Chynna Phillips, Wendy Wilson

Produced By: Judd Apatow, Clayton Townsend, Barry Mendel

Directed By: Paul Feig