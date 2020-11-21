Watch: “Some Kind of Heaven” Trailer

Sponsor Loading...

America’s seniors have discovered the fountain of youth. It’s in The Villages, FL.

With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida. Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, Some Kind of Heaven invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of Villages residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise.

With strikingly composed cinematography, this candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life’s final act.

About

Some Kind of Heaven

Available everywhere January 15, 2021

Directed by Lance Oppenheim

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Kathleen Lingo, Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, Melissa Oppenheim Lano, Pacho Velez, and Lance Oppenheim

https://somekindofheaven.com/