Watch Special Feature from “Fatale” Digital Release Starring Hilary Swank

After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation.

As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. Fatale is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.

Fatale – on Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray March 2! Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, and Tyrin Turner