Watch Trailer for “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” Starring Greg...

Watch Trailer for “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” Starring Greg Finley, Ashley Greene, David Arquette

Story of hot-tempered and self-centered the Brooklyn native and street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. His dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. He works construction alongside his overbearing father (Arquette), and his wisecracking best friend Marty (Madio). After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Ryan is invited to try-out for the New Jersey Nets and is forced to confront his inner demons, family conflicts, relationship drama, and turn his life around.

Cast: Greg Finley, Ashley Greene, David Arquette, Robert Davi
Directed by: Danny A. Abeckaser

Release Date: 10/30/20

