Werewolf Thriller “Beast Within” Takes a Bite Out of DVD

Actor and producer Steven Morana makes his directorial debut with Beast Within, a lycanthropic whodunit centered around a gaming app launch party that takes a sudden turn when a murder is discovered. Morana stars in the lead role as August, the tech wonder turned action hero who must protect his guests when a mysterious predator crashes his big night.

Beast Within will be available February 23 on DVD from Stonecutter Media, following a smash success as a cable and digital release in the fall.





Beast Within features a talented cast including Colm Feore (“The Umbrella Academy”, Thor) Ari Millen (“Orphan Black”, The Oak Room), Holly Deveaux (“Shadowhunters”, “The Mist”), Art Hindle (Black Christmas, Invasion of the Body Snatchers), Alysa King (“Slasher”, The Dwelling), Supinder Wraich (“The 410”, “Guidestones”), and Katie Boland (The Bet, We’re All In This Together). Morana shared directing duties with Chris Green (Zombie Werewolves Attack!).