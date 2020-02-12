    Wes Anderson Shares First Trailer for ‘The French Dispatch’

    Staff
    The staff of a European publication decides to publish a memorial edition highlighting the three best stories from the last decade: an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.

