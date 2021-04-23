Static Multimedia

Willem Defoe Stars in the Psychological Thriller “Siberia”

Directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant)

Willem Defoe stars in the dark and hypnotic thriller Siberia, opening in select theaters and everywhere movies can be rented June 18, and on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital June 22 from Lionsgate.

Clint (Defoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination — or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces?

This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) and stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

