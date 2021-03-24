Zombie Comedy “Witness Infection” Spreads to VOD March 30 with A-List Voice Actors

Loading...

Witness Infection tells the story of two rival mob families who are transferred from the Witness Protection Program to the same city by mistake. Life has always been pretty protected for Carlo Serrelli. But his past is about to come back and bite him. Carlo’s father has kept him out of the deadly mob business by giving him a job at the family dog groomers, while his younger brother, Dominic, has always done the dirty work.

All that is coming to an end as Carlo’s father has to force him into an arranged marriage with the daughter of the rival Miola family boss. Carlo’s two best friends, Gina and Vince, vow to help him get out of this predicament, but they all get in way over their heads when a serious infection starts eating the town. The good news is that Carlo may not have to get married after all — but the bad news is that everyone might die.

The festival favorite living dead comedy will be available March 30th on a number of digital and cable platforms.

Carlos Alazraqui (“Rocko’s Modern Life”, Spyro the Dragon, “The Fairly OddParents”) co-wrote the film and stars, alongside fellow voice actors Tara Strong (“Teen Titans”, “Rugrats”, “The Powerpuff Girls”), and Maurice LaMarche (“Pinky and the Brain”, “Futurama”, “Hey Arnold”).

The cast also includes co-writer Jill-Michele Melean (“MadTV”, White/Latina), Robert Belushi (“How I Met Your Mother”, Sorority Row), Bret Ernst (“Cobra Kai”), Erinn Hayes (“Children’s Hospital”, “Medical Police”, “Kevin Can Wait”), Monique Coleman (the High School Musical franchise, “Dancing With the Stars”), and Joseph D. Reitman (“Happy!”, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back).

﻿Witness Infection was produced by Alazraqui, Melean and Warner Davis. Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook) directed.