Ambar Lucid Shares New Single

Dominican/Mexican-American songstress Ambar Lucid shares a new song. “Questioning My Mind” cycles through the uncertainty of love, Ambar’s heartfelt lyricism pushed further through a soft and rhythmic beat.

“Questioning My Mind” arrives in the midst of a wildly busy and successful year for Ambar. She released her debut EP Dreaming Lucid, shared the documentary Llegaron Las Flores, which chronicles her journey to reconnect with her father after he was deported to Mexico, and toured North America with Cuco, Omar Apollo, and Mon Lafarte.

Listen to “Questioning My Mind” and stay tuned for more from Ambar coming soon.