Anna Calvi Shares Original Track For ‘Peaky Blinders’

Anna Calvi shares one of her original songs written for the latest season of the BBC’s globally lauded TV drama Peaky Blinders. “You’re Not God” is available to stream for the first time today.

“You’re Not God” is taken from the first official Peaky Blinders Soundtrack, which also features Calvi’s cover of FKA Twigs’ “Papi Pacify”.

Earlier this year, Calvi wrote and performed the score for the entirety of Season 5 of the award winning show, which is available to watch in the US via Netflix. This was the first time Calvi had scored for television and it was recently revealed that she will also score Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Calvi’s critically acclaimed third album Hunter, released on Domino Records in August 2018, was recently shortlisted for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize – marking her third consecutive nomination, the only solo artist to have achieved that feat. Calvi also picked up the Fender Play Award at last month’s Q Magazine Awards in London, a special accolade that celebrates an artist at the forefront of modern guitar music.

Calvi, who has not played in the US since 2013, has two shows lined up. She’ll be playing to sold out crowds in Los Angeles and New York City next month.

Upcoming live dates:

December 4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo – Sold Out

December 7th – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade – Sold Out

Hunter is available to buy on deluxe LP, LP, CD and digitally. Fans can also stream The Peaky Blinders Soundtrack and is available to buy now on CD and digitally. The vinyl will be released on Friday, November 15th.