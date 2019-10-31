Axwell (Swedish House Mafia) Remixes New Halsey Single

Acclaimed producer Axwell – of Swedish House Mafia, Axwell/Ingrosso – has remixed Halsey’s new single, “Graveyard.” Released today by Capitol Records, the track is available for download /streaming here on all major streaming services.

Halsey performed “Graveyard” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” yesterday. View HERE She is nominated for three American Music Awards – Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Without Me”) and Favorite Song – Pop/Rock (“Without Me”).

“Graveyard” is from Halsey’s new album, Manic, which is set for release on January 17, 2020. Fans who pre-order Manic in digital format will instantly receive “Graveyard” plus her 5x Platinum hit “Without Me” and “clementine.” Exclusive album/merchandise bundles are now available at Halsey’s online store.

