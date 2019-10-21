Brooklyn Psych-Pop Outfit The Gloomies Share New Track & NYC Show

Belying the grim name, Andy Craig formed The Gloomies in a sun-bleached surf town in Southern California. Taking cues from Southern California’s surf scene, The Gloomies are influenced by the sounds of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Ariel Pink, and Lana Del Rey.

The Gloomies recently shared their latest single, “Sick Like You” featuring Jade III. The new track arrives shortly after the band released their triumphant return single “Moonlight” and accompanied Local Natives for some Southeast performances.

The band recently added a Brooklyn show on November 15 at Trans Pecos supporting Cones – stay tuned for more possible dates and news about the band’s upcoming 2020 album.