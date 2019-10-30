Caamp Scores, Makes Late Night Debut

This week, Columbus, Ohio band Caamp scored two firsts- their first #1 at radio and their late night television debut. After a meteoric rise at Triple A radio, the band finally crested the chart this week with their single “Peach Fuzz,” off their recent album By and By (Mom + Pop). Last night, they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! playing both the title track of their album and their #1 single.

In week one of their release, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp’s first impact at radio builds on their existing streaming success of over 411 million combined streams to date.

After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September 24th and have sold out show after show. They continue on their North American tour on October 31st.

Tour highlights include multi-night stints at Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Basement East in Nashville, Royale in Boston, Brooklyn Steel, 9:30 Club in D.C. and Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus.

TOUR DATES:

10/31/2019 – Jackson Hole, WY – Pink Garter Theatre **SOLD OUT**

11/1/2019 – Bozeman, MT – The Rialto **SOLD OUT**

11/2/2019 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma **SOLD OUT**

11/4/2019 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House **SOLD OUT**

11/5/2019 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot **SOLD OUT**

11/8/2019 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre **SOLD OUT**

11/9/2019 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre **SOLD OUT**

11/12/2019 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

11/13/2019 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/15/2019 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

11/16/2019 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall **SOLD OUT**

11/17/2019 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall **SOLD OUT**

11/19/2019 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East **SOLD OUT**

11/20/2019 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East **SOLD OUT**

11/22/2019 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse **SOLD OUT**

11/23/2019 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11/24/2019 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel **SOLD OUT**

12/3/2019 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/5/2019 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral **SOLD OUT**

12/6/2019 – Boston, MA – Royale **SOLD OUT**

12/7/2019 – Boston, MA – Royale **SOLD OUT**

12/10/2019 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT**

12/11/2019 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

12/13/2019 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer **SOLD OUT**

12/14/2019 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**

12/15/2019 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**

12/27/2019 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/28/2019 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/31/2019 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

