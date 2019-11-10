Charlotte Spiral Shares New Track "Wide Eyed"

London-based duo Charlotte Spiral will release their debut EP Ideal Life on 7 February 2020 via Chapped Lips. They now reveal the EP’s first single “Wide Eyed” along with a clip directed by Morgan Sinclair.

Produced by Charlotte Spiral and Dan Carey (MIA, Kate Tempest, Sia, Bat For Lashes), a collaboration born out of time spent in Dan’s Streatham studio, the vocals on “Wide Eyed” are lush and nostalgic, soaring above ethereal piano and polished production.

“Wide Eyed” is about wishing it was easier to enjoy the simple things in life, instead of comparing yourself to the people around you. It’s about wanting to be able to achieve something easily but being frustrated by the difficulties you face to get to it,” the band explain. “Dan’s method of working is based on making quick decisions and committing to them, which resulted in a sound that feels very instinctive and strong in its identity.”

“Wide Eyed” is accompanied by a video from director Morgan Sinclair. Shot wholly on analogue film, this heavily textured visual piece perfectly represents the struggle to avoid distraction and find joy in simplicity. Opening with the painting of a chair, the video follows the character on a surreal journey which plays on the idea that achieving something so simple can often seem like a distant dream.

Exploring themes of self-hood, self-doubt, and ultimately self-belief, Ideal Life is a dark and elegant examination of rejection and defeat. “Only Place I Know” and “End of Summer” close out the EP, exhibiting the same introspective melody that permeate the band’s sonic style.

Charlotte Spiral is a collaboration between Amy Spencer and Avi Barath. The pair met at Goldsmiths College in London and point to a wide range of artists as influences, including Rufus Wainwright, Julia Holter, Moses Sumney, Patrick Watson, Susanne Sondfør, and Beach House.

