Cold War Kids New Album Now
Cold War Kids have officially announced today’s release of their eagerly anticipated new album. NEW AGE NORMS 1 is available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL.
Produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, HEALTH, Foster the People), NEW AGE NORMS 1 marks the first volume of a remarkable three-album trilogy from Cold War Kids. Today’s release arrives alongside the world premiere of an official companion video for the album highlight, “4th of July.”
NEW AGE NORMS 1 – which features cover art by the Los Angeles-based band’s bassist, acclaimed artist Matt Maust – includes the current hit single, “Complainer.” Co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Rita Ora) and Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone, “Complainer” has quickly proven a multi-format radio favorite, currently ascending the top 5 at Triple A whilst fast rising up the top 20 at Alternative outlets across America. In addition, the song was recently joined by a powerful acoustic version, “Complainer (Strings & Keys),” available now at all streaming services.
Furthermore, Cold War Kids will make a high profile network TV appearance next week with a performance of “Complainer” on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, set for Thursday, November 7. (check local listings).
NOVEMBER
2 – Long Beach, CA – Ballast Point Long Beach *
14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
15 – San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre SOLD OUT
16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
17 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
22 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
DECEMBER
19 – St. Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point Presents A 2019 HoHo Show @ Delmar Hall
JANUARY 2020
16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
17 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
23 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Lounge
24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
28 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
29 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
FEBRUARY 2020
1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
7 – Richmond, VA – The National
8 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
10 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
12 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
* Album Release Party