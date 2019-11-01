Cold War Kids New Album Now

Cold War Kids have officially announced today’s release of their eagerly anticipated new album. NEW AGE NORMS 1 is available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL.

Produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, HEALTH, Foster the People), NEW AGE NORMS 1 marks the first volume of a remarkable three-album trilogy from Cold War Kids. Today’s release arrives alongside the world premiere of an official companion video for the album highlight, “4th of July.”

NEW AGE NORMS 1 – which features cover art by the Los Angeles-based band’s bassist, acclaimed artist Matt Maust – includes the current hit single, “Complainer.” Co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Rita Ora) and Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone, “Complainer” has quickly proven a multi-format radio favorite, currently ascending the top 5 at Triple A whilst fast rising up the top 20 at Alternative outlets across America. In addition, the song was recently joined by a powerful acoustic version, “Complainer (Strings & Keys),” available now at all streaming services.

Furthermore, Cold War Kids will make a high profile network TV appearance next week with a performance of “Complainer” on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, set for Thursday, November 7. (check local listings).

NOVEMBER

2 – Long Beach, CA – Ballast Point Long Beach *

14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

15 – San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre SOLD OUT

16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

17 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

22 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

DECEMBER

19 – St. Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point Presents A 2019 HoHo Show @ Delmar Hall

JANUARY 2020

16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

17 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

23 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Lounge

24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

28 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

29 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

FEBRUARY 2020

1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

7 – Richmond, VA – The National

8 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

10 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

12 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

* Album Release Party