DRAMA Announce Debut Album, New Single & Headline Tour Dates
DRAMA is the multicultural collaboration between producer Na’el Shehade’s chic Chicago house-infused production style, and vocalist Via Rosa whose soulful delivery is inspired by the improvisational nature of jazz and playful patterns of hip-hop and bossa nova. The duo play to the complementary dynamics of their unlikely pairing by blurring the lines between R&B and dance-pop, heartbreak and bliss. The pair just announced their full-length debut album Dance Without Me, out February 14 via Ghostly International. The album is a refined collection that recasts romantic tragedy as moonlit self-acceptance, as heard on recent track “Hold On”–released in advance of their recent fall tour with SG Lewis–and new single “Gimme Gimme” which was shared today. The pair has also announced extensive North American, UK & European headline tour dates (see below).
The Chicago-based pair’s debut album appears remarkably refined for a young band, with Rosa’s lyrical candor creating expressionistic narratives about interpersonal intricacies all finessed for the club by Shehade. As a lyricist, Rosa takes her blues and makes them vibrant — rather than wallow alone, she sashays. “This album is dedicated to the people watching their friend’s love-lives grow and happen around them, and not having anyone,” notes Rosa. There is lush lovelorn affliction blended into the tracks on Dance Without Me. Pre-order the album here: https://drama.ffm.to/dancewithoutme.
On “Gimme Gimme,” DRAMA continue to contrast vulnerability and self-reliance. Rosa pleads with herself (“broken heart, don’t fail me now…”), searching for a sign that it is okay to love again, as Shehade accentuates Rosa’s lovesick lyrics with sizzling synth lines and percussion spliced with vocal samples. “The idea was to have a conversation with my myself about what kind of man I’m looking for,” notes Rosa. “In the chorus I repeat the line ‘I need you to stand and deliver. Cause I need a man that’s not gonna give me any any…’ The end I purposely left blank so listeners could insert what they don’t want from their next lover. Oddly enough the song was inspired by the closing scene in the movie Grease where Sandy sings to Danny ‘You better shape up cause I need a man.’ Only in my world, I’m Sandy, my heart is Danny and I’m telling my heart to shape up and give me what I want.”
DRAMA 2020 TOUR DATES
01.29 Manchester, UK @ Night and Day Cafe
01.30 London, UK @ Heaven
02.01 Paris, FR @ Le 1999
02.02 Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique (Witloof Bar)
02.04 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
02.05 Cologne, DE @ Studio 672
02.06 Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain
02.07 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02.26 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02.27 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
02.28 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
02.29 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03.04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03.06 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03.07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03.18 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
03.19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03.20 Montréal, QC @ Le Ministère
03.21 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
03.26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03.27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
03.28 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04.03 Chicago, IL @ Metro
04.28 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
04.30 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
05.01 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05.02 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
DANCE WITHOUT ME TRACKLIST
01. 7:04 AM
02. Years
03. Forever and a Day
04. Hold On
05. Gimme Gimme
06. Good For Nothing
07. People Like You
08.Days and Days
09. Lifetime
10. Nine One One
11. Dance Without Me
Album Pre-Order / Pre-Save: https://drama.ffm.to/dancewithoutme