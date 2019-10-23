Empath Release Lucinda Williams Cover of "Drunken Angel" & Tour

Empath have released “Drunken Angel” / “The Other Side.” A Lucinda Williams cover that bleeds into a 4 minute noise b-side.

Empath’s Catherine Elicson said “We were interested in reworking a song outside of our typical style of music. We also wanted to pay homage to Lucinda Williams, one of the greatest living songwriters. So we dragged ‘Drunken Angel’ through the Empath filter, and the result is what made it to the other side. Lucinda, we hope you don’t hate it!!”

Earlier this month the band re-released their critically acclaimed debut LP, Active Listening: Night on Earth, via Fat Possum Records. Additionally, Empath are touring Europe and the US this fall, through the end of the year. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Toulon, FR @ Le Port Des Creatures (Midi Festival)

10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/30 – Paris, FR @ TBA

11/1 – Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights

11/2 – London, UK @ Dingwalls (Mirrors Festival)

11/3 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/4 – Manchester, UK @ The Star and Garter

11/5 – Glasgow, SCT @ The Hug and Pint

11/6 – Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee

11/9 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ~

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ~

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater ~

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

11/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ~

11/23 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ~

11/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

11/26 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~

11/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~

11/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ~

11/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre ~

12/1 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ~

12/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ~

12/3 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~

12/5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ~

12/6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ~

12/7 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~

12/8 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~

12/11 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre ~

12/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ~

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater ~

12/15 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

12/17 – Dever, CO @ Hi Dive

12/18 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

12/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

~ w/ La Dispute & Touche Amore