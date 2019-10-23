Empath Release Lucinda Williams Cover of "Drunken Angel" & Tour
Empath have released “Drunken Angel” / “The Other Side.” A Lucinda Williams cover that bleeds into a 4 minute noise b-side.
Empath’s Catherine Elicson said “We were interested in reworking a song outside of our typical style of music. We also wanted to pay homage to Lucinda Williams, one of the greatest living songwriters. So we dragged ‘Drunken Angel’ through the Empath filter, and the result is what made it to the other side. Lucinda, we hope you don’t hate it!!”
Earlier this month the band re-released their critically acclaimed debut LP, Active Listening: Night on Earth, via Fat Possum Records. Additionally, Empath are touring Europe and the US this fall, through the end of the year. All dates below.
TOUR DATES:
10/26 – Toulon, FR @ Le Port Des Creatures (Midi Festival)
10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/30 – Paris, FR @ TBA
11/1 – Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights
11/2 – London, UK @ Dingwalls (Mirrors Festival)
11/3 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/4 – Manchester, UK @ The Star and Garter
11/5 – Glasgow, SCT @ The Hug and Pint
11/6 – Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee
11/9 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall ~
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ~
11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater ~
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
11/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ~
11/23 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ~
11/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~
11/26 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~
11/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ~
11/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ~
11/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre ~
12/1 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ~
12/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ~
12/3 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~
12/5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ~
12/6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ~
12/7 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~
12/8 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~
12/11 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre ~
12/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ~
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater ~
12/15 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
12/17 – Dever, CO @ Hi Dive
12/18 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
12/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
~ w/ La Dispute & Touche Amore