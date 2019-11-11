Foals Confirm North American Tour With Local Natives And Cherry Glazerr

Foals confirm an extensive co-headlining tour of North America, in support of their most recent album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2, with Local Natives. The tour will stop in cities including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Detroit, and Chicago (full dates below) and Local Natives will join them on the majority of these dates. Additionally, Cherry Glazerr are confirmed as support on most dates of this tour. Tickets for all dates will go on sale here on Friday, November 15th at 10am local time.

Foals recently released Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 via Warner Records. The album completes the artistic statement and striking state-of-the-world-address of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, and the Associated Press says “these batch of songs prove Foals to be at the top of their game, making complex, brilliant music.” Part 2 was #1 on the UK album charts & Part 1 was shortlisted for The Mercury Prize.

Foals Tour Dates

May 18 /// Phoenix, AZ /// The Van Buren

May 19 /// San Diego, CA /// SOMA ^

May 20 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Greek Theatre*^

May 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// PNE Forum*^

May 26 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Union Event Center*^

May 27 /// Denver, CO /// Mission Ballroom*^

May 29 /// Dallas, TX /// Southside Ballroom*^

May 30 /// Houston, TX /// Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*^

June 1 /// Atlanta, GA /// Coca-Cola Roxy*^

June 2 /// Raleigh, NC /// Red Hat Amphitheater*^

June 3 /// Washington D.C. /// The Anthem*^

June 6 /// Boston, MA /// Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*^

June 7 /// Montreal, QC /// MTELUS*^

June 9 /// Detroit, MI /// The Fillmore*^

June 10 /// Chicago, IL /// Aragon Ballroom*

* Co-headlining date with Local Natives

^ Support: Cherry Glazerr