Ganser Streams 'You Must Be New Here' EP

No wave/post-punk rock outfit Ganser release You Must Be New Here EP and make it available to stream in its entirety, along with 10” vinyl (which you can snag directly from the band via Bandcamp).

The EP marks the band’s first collaboration with Mia Clarke, previously of Electrelane, who co-produced the EP along with frequent collaborator Brian Fox. To mark its release, they’ll be hitting the road for a short Midwest tour that kicks off next week, all dates below. You Must Be New Here was announced alongside the EP’s lead single “Buio” and its official music video, followed by the title track “You Must Be New Here” being released as a single.

Tenuous, wry acceptance and the fight for agency amidst chaos shows throughout the EP, the sound moving from grounded certainty to jagged angularity in “Act Natural.” Aside from a couple one-off singles, the EP is Ganser’s first proper follow-up release to their acclaimed debut, 2018’s Odd Talk.

The band combines post-punk workmanship and noise rock tendencies, inspired by cinematic visuals and imagist language. Composed of keyboardist/vocalist Nadia Garofalo, bassist/vocalist Alicia Gaines, drummer Brian Cundiff and guitarist Charlie Landsman, the Chicago-based band channels anxiety’s heightened state to absurd ends.

Building on their dissociative disorder namesake, their music is sometimes frenzied but sometimes contemplative, probing on questions of anxiety, intimacy, and avoidance.

Upcoming Tour Dates

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Mortimers

11/15 – Madison, WI – Crucible

11/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi’s

11/17 – Detroit, MI – PJ’s Lager House

11/27 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle