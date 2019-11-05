Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated virtuosic guitar duo Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge have announced plans for a major U.S. tour, their first in nearly three years. The dates begin with an eagerly awaited two-night-stand at Nashville, TN’s Station Inn on April 1 and 2 and then continue through mid-April. The tour includes stops in major markets including New York City, Chicago and Minneapolis along with visits to such iconic venues as Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, CA. For complete tour details and ticket information, please visit www.lageeldridge.com.

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge craft songs that sound familiar but are never easily classified. Percolating with tinges of bluegrass and folk, insinuations of jazz and pop, and hints of classical and avant-garde composition, their music rarely settles into any one particular category; rather, it dances around the territory between genres, never announcing its innovations and prizing soulfulness above chops at every turn. From first note to last, the duo push themselves to find new ways to play their flat-top steel-string acoustic Martins together – creating what The New Yorker calls a “familiarity with the fretboard… so extravagant and capacious that they bring flourishes to this music that it simply hasn’t enjoyed before.”

APRIL 2020

1 – Nashville, TN – Station Inn

2 – Nashville, TN – Station Inn

3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

4 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

5 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center

8 – Austin, TX – Cactus Café

9 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

11 – Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage