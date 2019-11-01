Juto Releases New EP, Playing Camp Flog Gnaw

Juto releases his brand new EP Wool. Out via Taco’s label Re7ax Records and COR/TAN Records, the new EP trades heartache for the dancefloor, the singer-songwriter explaining: “I made Wool because I wanted to make something different than the lovey-dovies and the heartbreaks. I just want people to dance.”

Wool arrives only a few months after his debut EP Velvet and on the heels of his performance at Los Angeles’ The Mayan in support of Ms. Lauryn Hill last month. Its release precedes his upcoming performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 9th, set times for which are available here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival