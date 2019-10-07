Kim Gordon Releases New Single "Hungry Baby," Readies Debut Solo Album

Kim Gordon released “Hungry Baby”, the latest track from No Home Record, her highly anticipated solo debut due out this Friday, October 11 on Matador Records. “Hungry Baby” builds a wall of discordant sound around Gordon’s immediately recognizable vocals, a potent reminder of her massive influence over alternative music. No Home Record is already being heralded as “provocative, challenging and effortlessly cool” and “a superb genre-spanning solo debut.”

Additionally, those who purchase the CD or LP at Amoeba Hollywood (6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028) on release day this Friday can celebrate with Gordon in-person with an exclusive in-store signing event starting at 7pm, all information here.

In advance of the album’s release, the legendary musician and multi-disciplinary artist collaborated with Berlin-based artist and filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz to create a short video series. The collection includes the official videos for “Murdered Out” and “Sketch Artist”, as well as shorts for “Paprika Pony” and “Don’t Play It” with more to be released. Gordon also created her own “video” for lead single “Air BnB” which you can see below.