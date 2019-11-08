Listen To New Prince Single "Don't Let Him Fool Ya"

Prince – “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya” recorded in the summer of 1982 at Prince’s home studio on Kiowa Trail in Chanhassen, MN. Available on the 1999 Super Deluxe Edition, out November 29, 2019.

“I like to go with my intuition. Something hits me and I need to get the track down before I can move on. It’s like there’s another person inside me, talking to me.” – Prince

Having a studio in his home eliminated Prince’s need to delay any recording sessions, so it was easy for him to let the songs flow when the urge struck. As with many of the recordings on the new Super Deluxe Edition — which includes a total of 23 never-before-released studio tracks from Prince’s legendary vault — every part on “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya” was recorded by Prince himself, who filled the tape with bass, live drums, two guitars, keyboards and multiple layers of his voice.

The songs included on the Super Deluxe Edition of 1999 showcase the creative energy Prince tapped into during this intensely prolific period. In addition to his own material, Prince also worked on tracks that were given to protégé artists Vanity 6 and The Time, and recorded dozens of songs withheld and stored for possible later use in his growing vault of unreleased material.

1999 will be reissued November 29th via all physical, digital and streaming partners, with the timeless album remastered for the very first time.

The reissue suite will be comprised of the following formats:

– Super Deluxe Edition (5CD+DVD / 180g 10LP+DVD / audio-only download and streaming)

– Deluxe Edition (2CD / 180g 4LP vinyl / download and streaming)

– Remastered album (1CD / 180g 2LP Purple Vinyl / download and streaming)

In addition to the 23 previously unissued studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, the Super Deluxe Edition includes a complete live audio performance of the 1999 tour recorded at the late show (the second of two that day) in Detroit, MI on November 30, 1982. CD and vinyl sets also boast a brand-new DVD containing another complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1999 tour, recorded with multiple cameras live at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982.