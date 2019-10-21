Magic Sword Share New Track "Lady of Light"

Magic Sword has just shared “Lady of Light” single from their latest EP Awakening, set to be released this Friday, October 25th.

The tale of Magic Sword, featuring band members known only as The Keeper, The Seer, and The Weaver (who are also referred to as the three Immortals) are chronicled in comic books– and occasionally on social media–by The Harbinger.

Regarding ‘Lady of Light,’ the Harbinger explains:

“Dire need has been answered by the Three Immortals. Tayia has chosen to embrace the endless power of the Magic Sword and now sees the truth of the universe laid bare before her eyes. She now has become one with the ultimate weapon. The essence of cold righeousness has begun to bloom. This is the Awakening.”

Awakening, the follow up to the Legend EP, is the second chapter in the cyclical tale of the search for the chosen one. This prophesied being contains the ability to wield the power of the Magic Sword and seal the prison that holds the Dark One for all eternity. Only then will The Keeper, The Seer, and The Weaver be able to rest. Until the chosen one reveals themself, the search continues, in this realm and in many others.

Upcoming 2019 North American Tour Dates

31 Oct Summit Music Hall, Denver (CO)

01 Nov The Riot Room, Kansas City (MO)

02 Nov 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis (MN)

03 Nov Beat Kitchen, Chicago (IL)

05 Nov The Drake, Toronto, Ontario (CAN)

06 Nov Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, Quebec (CAN)

07 Nov Great Scott, Boston (MA)

08 Nov Mercury Lounge, New York City (NY)

09 Nov Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia (PA)

10 Nov Songbyrd, Washington, D.C.

12 Nov Pioneer, Indianapolis (IN) *

05 Dec The Echo, Los Angeles (CA)

06 Dec The Casbah, San Diego (CA)

07 Dec Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco (CA)

12 Dec Doug Fir Lounge, Portland (OR)

13 Dec Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC (CAN)

14 Dec Barboza, Seattle (WA)