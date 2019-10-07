Michael Stipe Releases Solo Debut “Your Capricious Soul”

This weekend saw the release of Michael Stipe’s “Your Capricious Soul”, his solo debut, currently available exclusively from MichaelStipe.com. The song, released with just two days advance notice posted on his website, is timed to coincide with today’s “Global Rebellion” climate justice protests organized by Extinction Rebellion. And, for the following 365 days, Stipe is redirecting all of his earnings from sales and synchronization licensing to Extinction Rebellion to help aid their work of non-violent protest of government inaction to the climate emergency.

The track release is accompanied by a striking video work by acclaimed artist and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson. The download is priced at 77 cents but those who prefer to give more can enter an amount of their own choosing.

Those purchasing from the site are also able to download the video, lyric sheet, poster image, Extinction Rebellion stencil and an animated portrait gif. A free download option of the track is also available.

In explaining why he’s chosen to present this latest musical work in this way, Stipe says,