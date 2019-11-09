NOUS II Project Shares Experimental New Single

Nous is an experimental music project with a fluctuating group of artists exploring ritual and spontaneity within music. NOUS II features the same lineup as the debut: multi-instrumentalists Christopher Bono (keyboards/electronics/percussion/vocals), Greg Fox (drums/percussion/electronics), Thor Harris (drums/percussion), Shahzad Ismaily (electronics/guitar/bass) and Grey Mcmurray (guitar), with special guests.

On this album, NOUS founder and curator Christopher Bono takes the project and the musicians on a deeper dive into the post-rock, and ambient genres. The project maintains the spirit of spontaneity, but the musical experiments are conducted within a framework of more melodic exploration alongside cellular motif and groove oriented experiments.

Each recording, and performance will center around a different focal concept, always seeking alternative ways of creating art. The name Nous was chosen for its double meaning. ‘Nous’ in the French language is the plural personal pronoun in the first person, meaning ‘we’ or ‘us’. However, within the philosophical tradition it is a word, sometimes equated to intellect or intelligence, used to describe the faculty of the human mind which is described in classical philosophy as necessary for understanding what is true or real, similar in meaning to intuition.

Nous band members on this recording:

~ Christopher Bono (Composer, Ghost Against Ghost) www.christopherbono.com

~ Greg Fox (Guardian Alien, Zs, Ben Frost, ex-Liturgy)

~ Shahzad Ismaily (Yoko Ono, Laurie Anderson, Bonnie Prince Billy)

~ Thor Harris (Swans, Angels of Light, Amanda Palmer, Shearwater)

~ Grey Mcmurray (itsnotyouitsme, So Percussion, Tyondai Braxton)

Special guests:

~ Clarice Jensen (Cello, ACME: American Contemporary Music Ensemble, yMusic, Ra Ra Riot

~ Caleb Burhans (Composer, itsnotyouitsme, ACME)

~ Laura Lutzke (Violin, ACME)

~ Alex Sopp (Flutes, ACME, yMusic)

~ Imago (Cello, Vocals, Múm)

~ Laraaji & Arji (Zither, Ambient Sounds)

~ Akil Davis and Loud Sol Productions

NOUS II will be available on LP and download on December 6th, 2018 via Our Silent Canvas. Pre-orders are available HERE.