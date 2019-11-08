Ozzy Osbourne Returns With New Single "Under The Graveyard"

Ozzy Osbourne has returned… His first studio album in almost a decade, Ordinary Man, will be unleashed in early 2020 via Epic Records. We are, however, graced with the lead single “Under the Graveyard.” Lyrics listed below.

Ordinary Man features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar.

Ozzy Osbourne – “Under the Graveyard”

Today I woke up and I hate myself

Death doesn’t answer when I cry for help

No high could save me from the depths of hell

I’ll drown my mind until I’m someone else

Don’t take care of me

Be scared of me

My misery owns me

I don’t wanna be my enemy

My misery owns me now

Under the graveyard

We’re all rotting bones

Everything you are

Can’t take it when you go

I ain’t livin this lie no more

Ain’t livin this lie no more

It’s cold in the graveyard

We all die alone

Cover my eyes so I can see it clear

One sip away from everything I fear

Ashes to ashes watch me disappear

Closer to home because the end is near

Don’t take care of me

Be scared of me

My misery owns me

I don’t wanna be my enemy

My misery owns me now

Under the graveyard

We’re all rotting bones

Everything you are

Can’t take it when you go

I ain’t livin this lie no more

Ain’t livin this lie no more

It’s cold in the graveyard

We all die alone

I’m waiting for you

Under the graveyard

We’re all rotting bones

Everything you are

Can’t take it when you go

I ain’t livin this lie no more

Ain’t livin this lie no more

It’s cold in the graveyard

We all die alone