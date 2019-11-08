Ozzy Osbourne Returns With New Single "Under The Graveyard"
Ozzy Osbourne has returned… His first studio album in almost a decade, Ordinary Man, will be unleashed in early 2020 via Epic Records. We are, however, graced with the lead single “Under the Graveyard.” Lyrics listed below.
Ordinary Man features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar.
Ozzy Osbourne – “Under the Graveyard”
Today I woke up and I hate myself
Death doesn’t answer when I cry for help
No high could save me from the depths of hell
I’ll drown my mind until I’m someone else
Don’t take care of me
Be scared of me
My misery owns me
I don’t wanna be my enemy
My misery owns me now
Under the graveyard
We’re all rotting bones
Everything you are
Can’t take it when you go
I ain’t livin this lie no more
Ain’t livin this lie no more
It’s cold in the graveyard
We all die alone
Cover my eyes so I can see it clear
One sip away from everything I fear
Ashes to ashes watch me disappear
Closer to home because the end is near
Don’t take care of me
Be scared of me
My misery owns me
I don’t wanna be my enemy
My misery owns me now
Under the graveyard
We’re all rotting bones
Everything you are
Can’t take it when you go
I ain’t livin this lie no more
Ain’t livin this lie no more
It’s cold in the graveyard
We all die alone
I’m waiting for you
Under the graveyard
We’re all rotting bones
Everything you are
Can’t take it when you go
I ain’t livin this lie no more
Ain’t livin this lie no more
It’s cold in the graveyard
We all die alone