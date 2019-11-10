Q Da Fool Teams Up With Maxo Kream for “Playoffs” Single

Just in time for the final leg of the “Brandon Banks Tour”, Roc Nation rap artist – Q Da Fool drops his latest single, “Playoffs”, ft. Maxo Kream.

This record, produced by HitBoy, is a heavy-hitting sound partnered with Q’s hardcore lyrics and Maxo’s Texas sound. In this track the duo rap about coming from the streets in hopes the rap game will pay off. Q raps lyrics such as “I got word he ain’t gon’ pay me, at his front door with a sawed off. I’m like Jordan when he got the flu, I’m shooting, I can’t call off”.

Q Da Fool and Maxo Kream are currently on the “Brandon Banks Tour” throughout the US and Canada.