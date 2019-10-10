R.E.M. Shares Remix of Cobain Cover Off "Monster" Reissue

R.E.M. shared a lo-fi new remix of “Let Me In” in the form of a lyric video. The track will appear on an upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of Monster. More info below.

A deluxe box set edition (5-CD/1-Blu-ray) features the original album (remastered), plus special remixes from the original Monster producer Scott Litt, a disc of previously unreleased demos, as well as a complete live 1995 performance captured in Chicago.

The accompanying Blu-ray offers Monster in both hi-resolution audio and 5.1 Surround Sound, a host of video content: the 90-minute film Road Movie, which documents R.E.M.’s 1995 tour, and all six music videos from Monster.

The collection is packaged in a five-and-a-half-inch portfolio book, featuring liner notes by journalist Matthew Perpetua—with new interviews from band members—and archival photographs.

Expanded editions, offering the original album and the remixed version, will also be available on two 180-gram vinyl LPs or two CDs, both featuring reimagined cover art by longtime R.E.M. designer Chris Bilheimer.

The remastered album will also be available as a standalone 180-gram vinyl LP, with the original 1994 Monster artwork.

Digital editions of the album will mirror the complete deluxe audio content—remastered, remixed and live— available across all streaming and download platforms. Digital breakouts will also offer the remastered and remixed album in hi-resolution (88.1/24).