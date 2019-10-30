Red Bull Philadelphia presents: True Notes feat. Jamila Woods, AmberMark, Mereba, and DJ Jasmine Solano

Red Bull Presents: True Notes. On December 6th, Philadelphia will come together at the Warehouse on Watts for a show inspired by the Black Lily Music series, in celebration of Okayplayer’s impact on Philadelphia and beyond. Founded in the year 1999, Black Lily was the brainchild of Rich Nichols, Mercedes Martinez, and Tracey Moore and was a weekly fixture in Philadelphia, helping launch the careers of numerous artists including Jill Scott, Floetry, and Jaguar Wright.

True Notes will take you on a genre-bending journey featuring strong, soulful female artists who represent true music, true sounds and true notes. Headlining the night will be Chicago songstress and activist Jamila Woods, whose latest album LEGACY! LEGACY! was named one of the best R&B releases of this year by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, and more.

The show will also feature New York-based singer and producer Amber Mark (her latest EP Conexāo was lauded as one of the most inventive projects of last year and poised her as one of the most exciting artists coming up), Los Angeles-based, Philadelphia raised singer-songwriter Mereba (genre-bending polymath who also raps, produces, and plays guitar – all of which are showcased on her major label debut from earlier this year The Jungle Is the Only Way Out), and DJ Jasmine Solano (host of the MTV series Scratch The Surface and one-half of DJ music duo Electric Punanny with MeLo-X).

Okayplayer was first created and launched by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Angela “Stress” Nissel in 1998 out of their respective bedrooms in West Philadelphia. The website’s official anniversary is February 23, 1999, the same day The Roots released their fourth studio album Things Fall Apart. Okayplayer laid the foundation for most modern music blogs and shaped the way we discuss hip-hop on the Internet. Today, it maintains its position as a premier digital destination for music connoisseurs worldwide, delivering a full spectrum of groundbreaking music that serves as a gateway to multi-faceted cultures and communities.

True Notes will acknowledge and celebrate Black Lily and Okayplayer’s impact and history over the past 20 years in their shared hometown.

Full Lineup:

Jamila Woods

Amber Mark

Mereba

DJ Jasmine Solano

Tickets:

www.redbull.com/truenotes