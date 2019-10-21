Reignwolf Debut Tour Video Featuring The Who & Wu-Tang Clan

Reignwolf are fast becoming one of the must-see bands of 2019, slaying live stages across the globe and supporting music legends including The Who, Black Sabbath, Pixies and Wu-Tang Clan, while filling rooms at their own headline shows.

Fresh from their stint supporting The Who on their 2019 Moving On! Tour, frontman Jordan Cook and company have shared a very special, short tour video highlighting their recent four-day frenzy, where they performed four shows, in four cities over four consecutive days.

These 4 shows, back to back, during the album release tour were an unreal ride. One day we’re playing with The Who, the next we’re opening for Wu Tang Clan and jamming with Ghostface Killah. It was a wild time and a run I’ll never forget.

– Jordan Cook, Reignwolf

The Reignwolf 4 film chronicles the period between May 30th to June 2nd and features a performance with The Who in Pittsburgh, a headlining theatre show in Madison, Wisconsin, a performance supporting Wu Tang Clan in Chicago, and ends with a main-stage slot at Bunbury Festival in Cincinnati. The band has also been announced as headline artist for the Billboard Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on November 6th.

Due to overwhelming UK demand, they have added a third date to their Autumn European headline tour after shows in London and Manchester sold out. They will now be playing additionally at Liverpool’s Arts Loft Club on November 1st following dates in France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Italy. Full tour dates and tickets can be found at https://www.reignwolf.com/.