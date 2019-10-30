Robyn Hitchcock Announces U.S. Tour

Robyn Hitchcock continues his seemingly eternal live schedule with a wide-ranging array of upcoming dates. U.S. dates begin November 7 at The Wild Detectives in Dallas, TX and then continue though a much-anticipated return to Los Angeles, CA’s Largo at the Coronet, set for December 13.

Additional highlights include an already sold out performance at Austin, TX’s Cactus Café (November 8) as well as a very special double bill supported by Tanya Donelly at Brooklyn, NY’s Murmrr Theatre (November 21). Tour dates below.

In other news, Robyn Hitchcock recently shared a video for his recently released single, “Sunday Never Comes.” First released last year in its initial demo form, “Sunday Never Comes” is performed in Juliet, Naked by its star, Ethan Hawke, of which Hitchcock notes, “As Ethan Hawke sings the song in the film, I thought I should make my own version available. The video was shot in Sydney, directed by Jeremy Dylan (who filmed my last two promotional clips) and features me as an artist marooned in an abandoned apartment, wistfully peering at footage of my partner, Emma, as she vamps soulfully through Berlin. Were we ever together? At one point I start drawing her. The theme is distance, separation, and a resolution that never comes to pass….”

The double A-sided “Sunday Never Comes” single is joined by an additional new track, “Take Off Your Bandages,” described by its creator as “a psychedelic manifesto for the current era, inspired by the activism of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School.” All 7-inch orders will be joined by an official download link, as well as alternative versions of “Sunday Never Comes (Acoustic)” and “Take Off Your Bandages (Extended).”

Robyn Hitchcock Tour Dates:

OCTOBER

25 – Birmingham, UK – St. Paul’s Church

26 – Cambridge, UK – Storey’s Field Centre

27 – Lewes, UK – Lewes Con Club

29 – London, UK – Union Chapel

30 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

NOVEMBER

7 – Dallas, TX – The Wild Detectives

8 – Austin, TX – Cactus Cafe (SOLD OUT)

9 – Houston, TX – The Continental Club

13 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic (7:00 PM SHOW)

13 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic (10:00 PM SHOW)

14 – Carrboro, NC – The ArtsCenter

15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation27

16 – Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House

17 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

21 – Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre *

22 – Fairfield, CT – StageOne

23 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

24 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston

DECEMBER

6 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet

* w/ Special Guest Tanya Donelly

robynhitchcock.com/tour