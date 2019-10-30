Robyn Hitchcock Announces U.S. Tour
Robyn Hitchcock continues his seemingly eternal live schedule with a wide-ranging array of upcoming dates. U.S. dates begin November 7 at The Wild Detectives in Dallas, TX and then continue though a much-anticipated return to Los Angeles, CA’s Largo at the Coronet, set for December 13.
Additional highlights include an already sold out performance at Austin, TX’s Cactus Café (November 8) as well as a very special double bill supported by Tanya Donelly at Brooklyn, NY’s Murmrr Theatre (November 21). Tour dates below.
In other news, Robyn Hitchcock recently shared a video for his recently released single, “Sunday Never Comes.” First released last year in its initial demo form, “Sunday Never Comes” is performed in Juliet, Naked by its star, Ethan Hawke, of which Hitchcock notes, “As Ethan Hawke sings the song in the film, I thought I should make my own version available. The video was shot in Sydney, directed by Jeremy Dylan (who filmed my last two promotional clips) and features me as an artist marooned in an abandoned apartment, wistfully peering at footage of my partner, Emma, as she vamps soulfully through Berlin. Were we ever together? At one point I start drawing her. The theme is distance, separation, and a resolution that never comes to pass….”
The double A-sided “Sunday Never Comes” single is joined by an additional new track, “Take Off Your Bandages,” described by its creator as “a psychedelic manifesto for the current era, inspired by the activism of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School.” All 7-inch orders will be joined by an official download link, as well as alternative versions of “Sunday Never Comes (Acoustic)” and “Take Off Your Bandages (Extended).”
Robyn Hitchcock Tour Dates:
OCTOBER
25 – Birmingham, UK – St. Paul’s Church
26 – Cambridge, UK – Storey’s Field Centre
27 – Lewes, UK – Lewes Con Club
29 – London, UK – Union Chapel
30 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach
NOVEMBER
7 – Dallas, TX – The Wild Detectives
8 – Austin, TX – Cactus Cafe (SOLD OUT)
9 – Houston, TX – The Continental Club
13 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic (7:00 PM SHOW)
13 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic (10:00 PM SHOW)
14 – Carrboro, NC – The ArtsCenter
15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation27
16 – Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House
17 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
21 – Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre *
22 – Fairfield, CT – StageOne
23 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre
24 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston
DECEMBER
6 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
13 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet
* w/ Special Guest Tanya Donelly