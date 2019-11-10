Sam Sparro Shares Todd Edwards "Everything" Remixes

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Sam Sparro is celebrating his birthday by sharing the maxi single for his latest single “Everything.”

The joyous track is about being in the type of relationship where you feel secure and loved, feeling all the love that you put out being given back in return unconditionally. It’s the second single from his long-awaited third album BOOMBOX ETERNAL, out February 21. Co-written with R&B legend Rahsaan Patterson (Brandy, Tevin Campbell) and composer Tim K (Honey Dijon), the track’s maxi single features remixes from legendary DJ / producer Todd Edwards–who won a Grammy for “Album of the Year” for his work on Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories–and Sparro’s husband, Knights Of Zion.

Sparro previously noted, “The project is a tribute to the era of maxi singles, cassingles and 12” records. I wanted that to be reflected in the releases… As a record collector I always love finding vinyl that has all those extra versions on the B-side, and wanted to give that to my listeners too.”

Boombox Eternal is Sparro’s first full length album since 2012’s Return to Paradise and draws influences from the late-80s / early-90s pop music he grew up listening to on cassette through the speakers of his bedroom boombox. “The project is a love letter to my 8-year old self and to the music that made me want to be an artist,” Sparro notes. “The songs are mostly about love but also about power and breaking through boundaries.” It is also a celebration of life and love and a declaration of joy, in-spite of the division and problems in the world today. The music holds true to Sam’s irreverent, existential and witty style.

The 12-track collection uses a palette of industrial-sounding percussion and classic Korg and Ensoniq synthesizers used by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis on Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation and a touch of early New Jack Swing inspired by Teddy Riley, with lush soulful harmonies and melodies completing the sound. Boombox Eternal is inspired by the heyday of Minneapolis-style production heard on career-defining albums from Prince, Michael Jackson, George Michael, Mint Condition and more, and features an exciting group of collaborators including We Are KING, Maluca, Rahsaan Patterson, Nikka Costa, Ryland Blackinton and Vaughn Oliver, with Sam at the helm of production.

“EVERYTHING” MAXI SINGLE TRACKLIST

01 – Everything (Todd Edwards Radio Edit)

02 – Everything (Knights Of Zion’s Nebula Dub Radio Edit)

03 – Everything (Todd Edwards Extended Vocal Mix)

04 – Everything (Todd Edwards Dub)

05 – Everything (Knights Of Zion’s Nebula Dub)

06 – Everything (Todd Edwards Radio Instrumental)

07 – Everything (PERCAPELLA Mix)