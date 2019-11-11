SiriusXM Presents Billy Joel Live From Miami Beach on December 5

SiriusXM announced today that legendary musician Billy Joel will sit down for a special SiriusXM event at the Faena Theater in Miami Beach, on Thursday, December 5. The exclusive event will broadcast live on Joel’s SiriusXM channel, The Billy Joel Channel.

Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…and a little music too will feature the legendary musician sitting in front of a piano taking questions from SiriusXM subscribers in the audience. Additionally SiriusXM subscribers will be able to call in to the live event at (844)-365-BILLY (2455) and ask Billy Joel a question. Joel will also be sharing stories behind his music as well as performing portions of songs in between conversation.

“It’s an evening of questions and answers….and a little music too. I’m bringing my guitar player, my bass player and my sax player. They’ll bring some color, which will sound better on the radio. If the opportunity to do a song presents itself, and it’s the right song at the right time, it’s nice to have the colors. I think that format is great, it works well.”

Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers…and a little music too will air live on Billy Joel’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, The Billy Joel Channel, on Thursday, December 5 at 8:00 pm ET. Additionally, SiriusXM will air a special show, Billy Joel A to Z, featuring Joel walking listeners through each of his studio recordings in alphabetical order. Pandora will also unveil a playlist of all the songs.

Billy Joel’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, The Billy Joel Channel, features the works of the iconic superstar including music spanning his 5 decades-long career. The channel also features exclusive stories from Joel that have inspired and influenced his life and career. The Billy Joel Channel also includes radio shows hosted by Billy Joel, where he plays some of his favorite music by other artists, as well as rare live performances.

The limited-run channel will run through Friday, December 6 at 3:00 am ET, on channel 30 and on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.