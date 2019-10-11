Steve Miller Rarities Box Set 'Welcome To The Vault' Gets Released

Renowned guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller has released his rarities box set, WELCOME TO THE VAULT, today via Sailor/Capitol/UMe. WELCOME TO THE VAULT shows Miller opening up his voluminous archive of recordings for the first time ever. The milestone 3CD + DVD box set covers his genre-blurring six-decade career over 52 audio tracks, pairing a number of greatest hits and certifiable rock ‘n roll classics with 38 previously unreleased recordings that span demos, rehearsals, outtakes, vintage concert performances and 5 newly uncovered original Steve Miller Band songs recorded in the 1960s and 1970s. The accompanying DVD collects 21 live performances, among them legendary rare TV appearances and concert videos.

WELCOME TO THE VAULT is accompanied by a 100-page hardbound book of photos, memorabilia and artifacts from Miller’s personal collection, as well as an exclusive 9,000-word essay by renowned rock journalist David Fricke. Steve Miller Band’s WELCOME TO THE VAULT, also available as a 52-track digital collection, arrives Friday, October 11 via Sailor/Capitol/UMe.

Also out today, SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT spotlights several tracks from the larger WELCOME TO THE VAULT collection. The SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT CD features 13 tracks, including 12 previously unreleased recordings. The limited edition SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT clear vinyl LP showcases eight tracks, all of which are previously unreleased.

More info and purchase can be found at https://ume.lnk.to/WelcomeToTheVault

STEVE MILLER BAND

WELCOME TO THE VAULT

(Sailor/Capitol/UMe)

CD 1:

1. Blues with a Feeling (Live) (1969) *

2. Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around – Alternate Version (1969) *

3. Super Shuffle (Live) (1967) **

4. It Hurts Me Too (Feat. Steve Miller Band) (Live) (1967)

5. Industrial Military Complex Hex – Alternate Version (1970) *

6. Living in the USA (1968)

7. Kow Kow Calculator – Alternate Version (1973) *

8. Going to Mexico – Alternate Version (1966) *

9. Quicksilver Girl – Alternate Version (1968) *

10. Jackson-Kent Blues – Alternate Version (1970) *

11. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

12. Hesitation Blues (1972) **

13. Seasons – Alternate Version (1973) *

14. Say Wow! (1973) **

15. Never Kill Another Man – Alternate Version (Live) (1971) *

CD 2:

1. The Gangster is Back (Live) (1971)

2. Space Cowboy – Instrumental Version (1969) *

3. Space Cowboy – Alternate Version (Live) (1973) *

4. The Joker (1973)

5. The Lovin’ Cup (1973)

6. Killing Floor (1975) *

7. Evil (Live) (1973)

8. Echoplex Blues (1973) **

9. Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

10. Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 2 (1976) *

11. Tain’t it the Truth (1976) *

12. Freight Train Blues (1976) *

13. True Fine Love – Alternate Version (1975) *

14. The Stake – Alternate Version (1976) *

15. My Babe – Alternate Version (1982) *

16. That’s the Way It’s Got to Be (1974) **

17. Double Trouble (1992) *

18. Love is Strange (1974) *

19. All Your Love (I Miss Loving) – Alternate Version (1992) *

CD 3:

1. I Wanna Be Loved (Live) (1990) *

2. Fly Like an Eagle – Alternate Version (1974) *

3. Space Intro (1976)

4. Fly Like an Eagle (1976)

5. The Window – Alternate Version (1974) *

6. Mercury Blues – Alternate Version (1975) *

7. Jet Airliner – Alternate Version (1976) *

8. Take the Money and Run (1976)

9. Dance, Dance, Dance (1976)

10. Swingtown – Alternate Version (1976) *

11. Winter Time (1977)

12. Who Do You Love? (1984)

13. Abracadabra (1982)

14. Macho City – Short Version (1981)

15. Take the Money and Run – Alternate Version (Live) (2016) *

16. Bizzy’s Blue Tango* (2004)

17. Lollie Lou (T-Bone Walker) (Live) (1951) *

18. Lollie Lou (Steve Miller) (Live) (2016) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING

** PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED SONG

DVD:

Monterey International Pop Festival – 1967

– Mercury Blues

– Super Shuffle

The Fillmore West – Dutch TV Show El Dorado (Pik-In) – 1970

– Kow Kow Calculator

– Space Cowboy

Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert – 1973

– Star Spangled Banner

– Living in the USA

– Space Cowboy

– Mary Lou

– Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma

– The Gangster is Back

– The Joker

– Come on in My Kitchen

– Seasons

– Fly Like an Eagle

– Living in the USA (Reprise)

ABC In Concert with James Cotton – 1974

– Just a Little Bit

Pine Knob, Michigan – 1982

– Abracadabra

Steve Miller and Les Paul at Fat Tuesday’s – 1990

– I Wanna be Loved

– CC Rider

Live from Austin City Limits – 2011

– Fly Like an Eagle

– Living in the USA

SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT [CD]

1. Industrial Military Complex Hex – Alternate Version (1970) *

2. Macho City – Short Version (1981)

3. Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around – Alternate Version (1969) *

4. Love is Strange (1974) *

5. Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

6. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

7. Take the Money and Run – Alternate Version (Live) (2016) *

8. Tain’t it the Truth (1976) *

9. Freight Train Blues (1976) *

10. Fly Like an Eagle – Alternate Version (1974) *

11. I Wanna Be Loved (Live) (1990) *

12. Jet Airliner – Alternate Version (1976) *

13. Lollie Lou (Steve Miller) (Live) (2016) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING

SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT [limited edition clear vinyl LP]

SIDE A

1. Industrial Military Complex Hex – Alternate Version (1970) *

2. Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around – Alternate Version (1969) *

3. Love is Strange (1974) *

4.Freight Train Blues (1976) *

5.Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

SIDE B

1. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

2. Tain’t it the Truth (1976) *

3. Fly Like an Eagle – Alternate Version (1974) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING